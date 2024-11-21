Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) CAO Sells $20,555.04 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) CAO Donald J. Klunk sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $20,555.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,204.40. The trade was a 3.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Genpact Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of G opened at $44.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $47.98.

Get Genpact alerts:

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genpact

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 160.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 4,717.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Genpact by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Genpact by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Genpact by 221.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on G

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.