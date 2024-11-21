George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target Raised to C$255.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Desjardins from C$232.00 to C$255.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$230.00 to C$253.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$242.00 to C$263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on George Weston from C$222.00 to C$218.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on George Weston from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on George Weston from C$235.00 to C$254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$246.58.

George Weston stock opened at C$219.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$223.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$210.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.94. The stock has a market cap of C$28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.42. George Weston has a twelve month low of C$155.00 and a twelve month high of C$236.30.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Rashid Wasti purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$21.67 per share, with a total value of C$43,340.00. Also, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 36,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$226.64, for a total transaction of C$8,355,124.15. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $164,279 and sold 54,115 shares valued at $12,177,793. Insiders own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

