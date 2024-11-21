Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEOS traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.43. 40,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,501. Geospace Technologies has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $17.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $160.47 million, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Geospace Technologies by 40.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Geospace Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies in the second quarter worth $113,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 2,370.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 14,224 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

