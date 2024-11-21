German American Bancorp Inc. Buys 766 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,741 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17,253.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 613,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,718,000 after buying an additional 609,905 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 234.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 742,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,423,000 after buying an additional 520,073 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 37.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,666,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,259,000 after acquiring an additional 451,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 706,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $143,961,000 after acquiring an additional 414,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.95.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.4 %

Texas Instruments stock opened at $198.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $220.38. The company has a market capitalization of $180.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a $1.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.12%.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The trade was a 10.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock worth $5,341,235. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.