Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Hits New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 17057 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GETY shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Getty Images from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Getty Images from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 2.02.

In other Getty Images news, General Counsel Kjelti Wilkes Kellough sold 8,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $29,132.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 258,630 shares in the company, valued at $933,654.30. The trade was a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Leyden sold 12,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total value of $43,767.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $986,887.36. The trade was a 4.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 169,427 shares of company stock worth $652,130. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Getty Images by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 49,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Getty Images by 5.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 88,533 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Getty Images by 139.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 39,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Getty Images by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,474,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 466,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

