Giorgio R. Saumat Buys 195,844 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOVGet Free Report) CEO Giorgio R. Saumat purchased 195,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,376.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 121,712,526 shares in the company, valued at $18,256,878.90. This represents a 0.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BATS:UNOV opened at $34.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 98,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

