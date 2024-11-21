GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Director Karen Blasing Sells 3,250 Shares

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) Director Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $193,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,570.03. The trade was a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Karen Blasing sold 3,250 shares of GitLab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $177,840.00.

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $62.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average is $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of -26.56 and a beta of 0.45. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.72 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. GitLab had a negative net margin of 54.62% and a negative return on equity of 15.40%. The company had revenue of $182.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in GitLab by 2,107.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of GitLab during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 268.1% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in GitLab by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of GitLab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on GitLab from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised GitLab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of GitLab from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.38.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

