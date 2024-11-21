Global-E Online’s (GLBE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GLBE. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Global-E Online from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.27.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLBE

Global-E Online Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-E Online

GLBE stock opened at $47.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -73.63 and a beta of 1.10. Global-E Online has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $52.26.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 226.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 18.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

About Global-E Online

(Get Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.