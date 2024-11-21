Global-E Online’s (GLBE) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GLBE. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Global-E Online from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.27.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 226.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Global-E Online by 18.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
