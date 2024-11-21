GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,540 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.31.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $190.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.45 and a fifty-two week high of $190.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.29. The company has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.11.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 267.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.17, for a total value of $152,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,551,961.44. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total transaction of $107,545.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,599.92. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,845 shares of company stock worth $4,803,380. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

