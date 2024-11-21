Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$8.15 and last traded at C$8.17. 6,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 11,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.22.

Goldmoney Trading Down 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of -0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.47.

Goldmoney Company Profile

Goldmoney Inc engages in the precious metals sales, and coin retailing and lending worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Goldmoney.com and Schiff Gold. It operates through Goldmoney.com, an online platform that provides clients with access to their holding to purchase and sell physical precious metals, and arrange for their custody and storage; and deals in precious metals that offers to its clients the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers with direct-to-client delivery.

