Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $18,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Graham during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Graham by 60.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Graham by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $906.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $829.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $773.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.11. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $613.39 and a 52 week high of $972.13.

Graham Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.47%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GHC

Graham Company Profile

(Free Report)

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.