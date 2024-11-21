Greif (NYSE:GEF) Now Covered by Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti began coverage on shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

GEF has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Greif in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Greif from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Greif from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $69.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Greif has a 12-month low of $55.95 and a 12-month high of $71.36.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Greif had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 13.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Greif by 59.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,321,000 after purchasing an additional 280,330 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Greif by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 540,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,053,000 after buying an additional 80,754 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Greif in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,012,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Greif by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,381,000 after buying an additional 53,110 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 450.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 46,176 shares during the period. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

