Guggenheim Cuts AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $189.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Guggenheim from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $187.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AutoNation from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.29.

Shares of NYSE AN traded up $5.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.14. 139,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,710. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.33. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $130.35 and a 12-month high of $197.18.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.06, for a total transaction of $91,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,825,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,441,036.28. This trade represents a 0.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the second quarter worth approximately $838,000. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,808,000 after buying an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 10.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

