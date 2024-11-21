Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Oppenheimer

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Guidewire Software from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.69.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

NYSE GWRE opened at $197.23 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $199.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of -2,465.38, a P/E/G ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.13 and a 200 day moving average of $153.97.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $291.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 4,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.66, for a total value of $779,387.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,328,600.42. This represents a 8.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total value of $266,922.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 189,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,420,684.92. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,601 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,179. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GWRE. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Guidewire Software by 649.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 11.2% in the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Guidewire Software by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,330,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,580,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

