Halma (LON:HLMA) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,757 ($34.89) and last traded at GBX 2,738 ($34.65), with a volume of 4966605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,502 ($31.66).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

Halma Price Performance

About Halma

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3,523.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,539.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,506.28.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Healthcare.

Further Reading

