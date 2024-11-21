Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.57, but opened at $43.81. Halozyme Therapeutics shares last traded at $43.42, with a volume of 453,499 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $620,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,084.68. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,425,000 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,194,000 after acquiring an additional 30,901 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 446.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 2,433,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988,238 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,969,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,715,000 after acquiring an additional 856,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,363,000 after acquiring an additional 209,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,433,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,319,000 after buying an additional 270,579 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

