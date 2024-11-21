HealthInvest Partners AB Buys 19,274 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 19,274 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up approximately 1.7% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 255.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in DexCom by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 492.2% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.85. The stock had a trading volume of 112,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,911,050. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.34. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DexCom from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Baird R W lowered shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.59.

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. This trade represents a 0.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

