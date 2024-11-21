HealthInvest Partners AB Purchases 36,977 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 156.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares during the period. Neurocrine Biosciences comprises 3.3% of HealthInvest Partners AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. HealthInvest Partners AB’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $6,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,370.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 541,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,507,000 after purchasing an additional 504,400 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 639.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 420,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,479,000 after acquiring an additional 363,863 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,959,000 after acquiring an additional 228,444 shares during the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $30,342,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,468,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,790,000 after purchasing an additional 216,500 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NBIX. Piper Sandler upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.91.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $122.77. The stock had a trading volume of 42,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,785. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.48 and a 200 day moving average of $132.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.35. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $109.77 and a one year high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

