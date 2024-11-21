Hilton Capital Management LLC Acquires 23,567 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,567 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coty were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 330.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 1,448.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coty during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 9.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 42.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COTY shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays downgraded Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.56.

Shares of Coty stock opened at $7.14 on Thursday. Coty Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.93 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Coty had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

