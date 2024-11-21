Hilton Capital Management LLC Sells 1,173 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Hilton Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 15.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMC opened at $59.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average is $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $63.40.

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMC. Wolfe Research cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $62.00 target price on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

