Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Given New $7.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 157.35% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

Hookipa Pharma Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Hookipa Pharma

NASDAQ HOOK opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.84. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $11.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hookipa Pharma by 38.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 83,800 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 12.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 991,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 108,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

