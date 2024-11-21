Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HMN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Horace Mann Educators from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 5,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $237,078.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,918.56. This represents a 22.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 4,000 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.24, for a total value of $148,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,886,592.64. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,895. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,533,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,653,000 after buying an additional 43,064 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,717 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,098,000 after acquiring an additional 20,771 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,426,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,519,000 after purchasing an additional 26,736 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,083,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,351,000 after purchasing an additional 86,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 22,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HMN opened at $40.38 on Thursday. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.87 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 6.55%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

