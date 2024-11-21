Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys 910 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 22.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 228.6% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 11,899 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Brink’s by 219.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,662,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,749,000 after acquiring an additional 63,853 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 36.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,962,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Brink’s by 9.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 235,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 21,194 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BCO. StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $92.51 on Thursday. The Brink’s Company has a 52-week low of $76.93 and a 52-week high of $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.84.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.28). Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

