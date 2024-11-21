Howe & Rusling Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,928 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17,211 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 689.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

NYSE MMM opened at $127.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 1-year low of $75.40 and a 1-year high of $141.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The company had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that 3M will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on 3M from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of 3M from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

