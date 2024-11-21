Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $473,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 305,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,603,000 after buying an additional 40,574 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,456,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,330,000 after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 729.8% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,932 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $55.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day moving average is $49.51. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.25 and a twelve month high of $56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 233.80%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MO

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.