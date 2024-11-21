Howe & Rusling Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XMMO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA XMMO opened at $130.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $132.39.
About Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF
The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.