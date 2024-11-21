Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSPG. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 79.9% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSPG opened at $85.18 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $86.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.57. The firm has a market cap of $627.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.