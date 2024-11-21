Howe & Rusling Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSPG. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 79.9% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:RSPG opened at $85.18 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $68.97 and a 52 week high of $86.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.57. The firm has a market cap of $627.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
