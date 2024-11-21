Howe & Rusling Inc. Raises Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 255,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 80,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,523,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $10,444,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $244.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $183.15 and a 52 week high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

