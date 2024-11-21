Howe & Rusling Inc. Takes $163,000 Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VONG. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VONG stock opened at $101.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.72 and a 200-day moving average of $93.83. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $73.93 and a 12-month high of $103.15.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

