Howe & Rusling Inc. Takes Position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOLV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOLV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Solventum in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Solventum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Solventum Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $68.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average of $62.26. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $96.05.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

