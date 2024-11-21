HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Holdings Trimmed by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,895,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the third quarter worth $54,770,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in HSBC by 22.1% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 413,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 74,980 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in HSBC by 15.7% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 500,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 67,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in HSBC by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 301,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 67,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSBC Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $46.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.07.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

