HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CTO Sells $16,815,500.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total transaction of $16,815,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,323,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,973,789.90. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
HubSpot Stock Performance
Shares of HUBS stock opened at $695.00 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $724.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.90.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $672.68.
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
