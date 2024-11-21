HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CTO Sells $16,815,500.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.62, for a total transaction of $16,815,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,323,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,973,789.90. This trade represents a 1.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $695.00 on Thursday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $434.84 and a 12 month high of $724.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $565.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.90.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.27. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $669.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 525.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 690.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 87 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target (up previously from $600.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $625.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $672.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HubSpot

About HubSpot

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.