Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Stock Holdings Reduced by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 421,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,773 shares during the quarter. Huntington Ingalls Industries makes up about 1.7% of Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $111,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter worth $29,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter worth $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 484.6% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.24, for a total transaction of $82,096.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,245.48. This represents a 2.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII stock opened at $190.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.29 and a 12-month high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 30.49%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.