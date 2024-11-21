IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at KeyCorp

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IAC from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of IAC from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of IAC to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.36.

IAC Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $47.72 on Wednesday. IAC has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($2.73). The firm had revenue of $938.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.62 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The company’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that IAC will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAC

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of IAC in the first quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in IAC during the first quarter worth $4,006,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 9.5% during the first quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 1,402,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,812,000 after acquiring an additional 121,664 shares during the period. Incline Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IAC by 39.6% during the first quarter. Incline Global Management LLC now owns 282,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after acquiring an additional 80,080 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in IAC by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About IAC

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

