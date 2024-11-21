IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Senior Officer Sells C$125,580.00 in Stock

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) Senior Officer Stephen Eddy sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$125,580.00.

Shares of TSE:IMG traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.27. IAMGOLD Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IAMGOLD from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.29.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

