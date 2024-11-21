IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Senior Officer Sells C$125,580.00 in Stock

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMGGet Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) Senior Officer Stephen Eddy sold 16,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$125,580.00.

IAMGOLD Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:IMG traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.27. IAMGOLD Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$2.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IAMGOLD from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IMG

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

Read More

