IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.37-10.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.87-3.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.88 billion.
IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance
Shares of IDXX stock opened at $418.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $404.74 and a one year high of $583.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.54.
IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IDXX
About IDEXX Laboratories
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IDEXX Laboratories
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- NVIDIA Growth Slows: So What? The Uptrend Will Continue
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Medtronic: A Dividend Aristocrat Powering Up for 2025 and Beyond
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Robinhood’s 330% Surge: Sustainable Rally or Bull Market Mirage?
Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.