IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.37-10.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.87-3.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.88 billion.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $418.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $404.74 and a one year high of $583.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $481.54.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $975.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (down previously from $520.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $630.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $570.00 to $481.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.38.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

