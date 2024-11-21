Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 261.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered Illinois Tool Works from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.30.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE ITW opened at $266.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.36. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $232.77 and a one year high of $277.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $261.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

