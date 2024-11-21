Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Downgraded to Buy Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on INCY. Bank of America raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.16.

Get Incyte alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on INCY

Incyte Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $71.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.87. Incyte has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $83.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 507.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Incyte had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Incyte

In related news, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 8,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $526,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,280.40. The trade was a 18.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,485.50. This trade represents a 2.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,702 shares of company stock worth $856,166. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.8% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 7,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 4.1% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in Incyte by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.