Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Investec cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.85.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of INFY opened at $22.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69. Infosys has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $23.48.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.2126 dividend. This is a positive change from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Infosys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,560,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in Infosys in the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 52.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,010,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 348,018 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 67.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,601,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 147,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after buying an additional 25,392 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

