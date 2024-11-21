Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INGM. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingram Micro in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ingram Micro in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.92.

NYSE:INGM opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Ingram Micro has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

Ingram Micro (NYSE:INGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter.

Ingram Micro is a leading solutions provider by revenue for the global information technology (“IT”) ecosystem helping power the world’s leading technology brands. With our vast infrastructure and focus on client and endpoint solutions (formerly referred to as commercial & consumer, as described elsewhere in this prospectus), advanced solutions offerings and cloud-based solutions, we enable our business partners to scale and operate more efficiently in the markets they serve.

