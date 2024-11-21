Insider Buying: Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Director Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey A. Craig bought 50,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 282,060 shares in the company, valued at $832,077. The trade was a 21.55 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hyliion Stock Performance

Shares of HYLN opened at $2.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $505.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.91. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Hyliion from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Hyliion to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Institutional Trading of Hyliion

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Hyliion in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyliion during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Hyliion by 52.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hyliion

