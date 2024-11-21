Insider Buying: Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR) Director Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) Director Laban E. Lesster acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.88 per share, with a total value of $17,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,252 shares in the company, valued at $95,561.76. The trade was a 22.64 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ideal Power Price Performance

Shares of Ideal Power stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.52. Ideal Power Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $13.98. The company has a market capitalization of $47.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Ideal Power alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ideal Power during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Ideal Power by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 25,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ideal Power by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ideal Power by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 268,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. It also offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. The company serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.