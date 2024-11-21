Insider Buying: Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Insider Purchases 16,500 Shares of Stock

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Free Report) insider Morguard Corporation purchased 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$90,750.00.
Morguard Corporation also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 14th, Morguard Corporation acquired 8,100 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$45,360.00.
- On Tuesday, November 12th, Morguard Corporation purchased 9,000 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,227.30.
- On Thursday, October 17th, Morguard Corporation acquired 39,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.74 per share, with a total value of C$226,297.84.
- On Tuesday, October 15th, Morguard Corporation acquired 4,900 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.65 per share, with a total value of C$27,675.20.
- On Friday, October 11th, Morguard Corporation acquired 24,400 shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$136,132.48.
Morguard Real Estate Inv. Trading Up 0.9 %
TSE MRT.UN opened at C$5.60 on Thursday. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a one year low of C$5.21 and a one year high of C$5.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.58, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of C$359.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Morguard Real Estate Inv.
The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.
