Insider Buying: NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Director Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) Director Gregory L. Zink purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $13,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,587.15. The trade was a 3.12 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NewtekOne Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $13.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.08 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $15.49.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $83.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.76 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 18.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NewtekOne, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewtekOne

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. NewtekOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.46%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NewtekOne by 1,146.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 56,154 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NewtekOne by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 39,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NewtekOne by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,055,000 after acquiring an additional 17,505 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in NewtekOne by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in NewtekOne by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 270,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEWT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded NewtekOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NewtekOne from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Newtek Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of various business and financial solutions under the Newtek brand name to the small- and medium-sized business market. The company accepts demand, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposits; and provides loans including SBA loans, commercial and industrial loans, and commercial real estate loans.

