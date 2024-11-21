Insider Buying: ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Acquires 45,191 Shares of Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Daniel J. Nova bought 45,191 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $43,835.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 54,112 shares in the company, valued at $52,488.64. This represents a 506.57 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ThredUp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $1.26 on Thursday. ThredUp Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThredUp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ThredUp by 33.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ThredUp by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 6,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ThredUp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,443,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 12,984 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of ThredUp by 117.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 15,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ThredUp by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ThredUp from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.40.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

