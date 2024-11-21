Insider Selling: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) COO Sells 10,329 Shares of Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) COO Brendan Teehan sold 10,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $173,630.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,985.05. This trade represents a 14.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.38.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.
ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.
