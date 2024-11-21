Insider Selling: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) COO Sells 10,329 Shares of Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) COO Brendan Teehan sold 10,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $173,630.49. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,985.05. This trade represents a 14.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.99. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.38.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 210,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

See Also

