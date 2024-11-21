Insider Selling: Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) CEO Sells 496,302 Shares of Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 496,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $3,067,146.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 653,444 shares in the company, valued at $4,038,283.92. This represents a 43.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Robert L. Reffkin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 23rd, Robert L. Reffkin sold 814,302 shares of Compass stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $3,998,222.82.
Compass Stock Performance
NYSE COMP opened at $6.44 on Thursday. Compass, Inc. has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $7.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 2.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Compass
Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.
