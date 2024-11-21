Insider Selling: Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM) Director Sells 40,038 Shares of Stock

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM – Get Free Report) Director Jennifer Koss sold 40,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.51, for a total value of C$1,021,369.38.

Dream Unlimited Stock Up 1.4 %

DRM stock opened at C$25.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.27 and a beta of 1.39. Dream Unlimited Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$17.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

Dream Unlimited Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is presently -545.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DRM

About Dream Unlimited

(Get Free Report)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.