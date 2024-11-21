Insider Selling: Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Director Sells 9,222 Shares of Stock

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) Director Kevin F. Sullivan sold 9,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $696,261.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,184. This represents a 18.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Griffon Trading Up 4.3 %

NYSE GFF opened at $79.34 on Thursday. Griffon Co. has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $80.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $659.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.24 million. Griffon had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 108.70%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Increases Dividend

Griffon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Griffon by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Griffon in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Griffon in the first quarter valued at $65,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Griffon during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Griffon by 56.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Griffon from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Griffon from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

