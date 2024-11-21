Insider Selling: Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Director Sells 23,604 Shares of Stock

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) Director David C. Hardie sold 23,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total value of $309,448.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,106,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,620,397.09. This trade represents a 1.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ HNRG opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $551.93 million, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Hallador Energy has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $13.57.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $105.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HNRG. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hallador Energy from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,801 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 27,093 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 555,879 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 39,032 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 7,764 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

